

Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday, resuming their downward trajectory following the notable rebound in the previous session. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages largely offset yesterday's strong gains.



The major averages climbed off their lows of the session going into the close, but the Dow and the S&P 500 still ended the day at their worst closing levels in over a year.



The Dow plunged 1,464.94 points or 5.9 percent to 23,553.22, with the blue chip index entering bear market territory as it closed down more than 20 percent from its record high last month.



The Nasdaq plummeted 392.20 points or 4.7 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 tumbled 140.85 points or 4.9 percent to 2,741.38.



The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to nearly 122,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.



Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,100 from just over 100 a week ago.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.



Stocks saw further downside after the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, citing the disease's rapid spread outside of China.



'We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,' said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 'We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.'



Traders also seemed to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in January. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.



Consumer prices edged higher as higher prices for food and shelter more than offset a steep drop in energy prices.



The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.



Sector News



Energy stocks resumed their recent sell-off after a brief respite on Tuesday, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plummeting by 10.9 percent to a new record low. The NYSE Arca Oil Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index also plunged by 7.7 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.



The weakness among energy stocks came as the price of crude oil for April delivery slumped $1.38 to $32.98 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel in the previous session.



Housing stocks also moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 8 percent to a nearly one-year closing low.



Substantial weakness was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 7.7 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index ended the session at its lowest closing level in well over three years.



Gold, commercial real estate, banking, and biotechnology stocks also saw considerable weakness amid another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the substantial pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 7.2 basis points to 0.820 percent.



Looking Ahead



News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus on Thursday, overshadowing reports on producer prices and weekly jobless claims.



