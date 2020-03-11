Family RV Group Promotes Robert Ginnan to President

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Family RV Group, a specialty retailer of new and used recreational vehicles ("RVs") and related services, with twelve dealerships and service locations in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, has announced the promotion of Robert "Bob" Ginnan to President, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 11, 2020.

Bob joined Family RV as Chief Financial Officer in 2018. His background includes extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and managing relationships with lenders, regulators and investors. He previously spent more than 20 years with Standard Register in Dayton, Ohio and more recently as Senior Vice President and CFO of The Oneida Group, Inc., in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Ginnan will replace Walt Rodgers.

Ken Heuer, principal with Kidd & Company and Family RV Board Member, said, "The Board is very pleased to promote Mr. Ginnan to his newly expanded role. Mr. Ginnan has proved to be invaluable during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, particularly as a strong contributor and trusted member of the executive leadership team at Family RV." Mr. Heuer added, "We are completely confident that Bob can continue to provide outstanding leadership to ensure the Company's continued growth in the future."

About Family RV

Family RV began in Cincinnati in 1968 as a family-owned and operated RV dealership, providing sales of new and used RVs, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. Family RV has grown to twelve locations across five states and has developed a stellar reputation among its customers for delivering best-in-class sales and service. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

About Kidd & Company

Based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, Kidd & Company is the private investment arm of the Kidd Family Office engaged in sponsoring private equity transactions in the lower middle market. The firm's focus is on driving superior returns by implementing fundamental strategic and operational improvements to drive above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of its partners allows Kidd & Company to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance and merger and acquisition expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

CONTACT:

Jerry Watkins

513-923-5440

jwatkins@familyrvgroup.com

SOURCE: Family RV Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580217/Family-RV-Group-Promotes-Robert-Ginnan-to-President