Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14V7B ISIN: US2454961044 Ticker-Symbol: 22L 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
08:02 Uhr
4,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,140
4,240
11.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEL TACO
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC4,4000,00 %