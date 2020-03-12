Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Xetra
11.03.20
17:35 Uhr
38,665 Euro
+0,135
+0,35 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,565
38,155
11.03.
37,700
38,020
11.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO TINTO PLC38,665+0,35 %