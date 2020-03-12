Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MW32 ISIN: US12572Q1058 Ticker-Symbol: MX4A 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
15:48 Uhr
177,92 Euro
-1,54
-0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CME GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,38
173,80
11.03.
171,40
173,98
11.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CME
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CME GROUP INC177,92-0,86 %