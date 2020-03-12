

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group said Wednesday that it will close its Chicago trading floor as a precaution to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus.



CME stated that the closing will take effect Friday 'at the close of business,' but no coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building.



CME is the first major U.S. exchange group to close its trading floor due to the coronavirus.



CME noted that it will evaluate the reopening of the trading floor as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available.



However, the company's headquarters at 20 S. Wacker Drive will remain open.



'The trading floor community will receive an additional q&a tomorrow related to the execution of certain floor products, procedures and protocols and other floor-related practices,' CME said.



Recently, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and others have asked employees to work from home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.



