Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 50,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 270.89 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees. This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 93,663 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

