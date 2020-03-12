Bittrex Global to List Cyber Physical Chain (CPChain)

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Bittrex Global, a Liechtenstein-based global cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will list Cyber Physical Chain's native CPC token on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Deposits will open at 4:00 pm PT and trading of the CPC/BTC pair will begin at 9:00 pm PT the same day.

CPChain provides a new distributed infrastructure for the next generation of Internet of Things (IoT) systems. CPChain is building an innovative data platform for IoT that includes distributed storage, encryption computation, and blockchain technologies. The data platform will provide a holistic solution to problems faced by IoT systems from data acquisition and storage to sharing and adoption.

CPChain aims to improve efficiency and innovation in physical industries by providing solutions for data aggregation and mobility. CPChain's distributed infrastructure technology has the potential to revolutionize various industries such as intelligent transportation, smart healthcare, public security, and manufacturing.

The CPC token is the primary asset on CPChain and can be used as a measure of digital economic activity on the platform. CPC acts as fuel on the network, consumed during the execution of transactions that exceed their free threshold. Holding CPC also has significance in the CPChain community governance processes.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex's cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is headquartered in the Principality of Liechtenstein near the financial center of Zurich.

