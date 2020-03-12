'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 12-March-2020 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 11 March 2020. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors: To approve The Risk Management and Internal Control Policy of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 11 March 2020, Minutes No. 1p. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 51952 EQS News ID: 995519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

