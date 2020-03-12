Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF), a global leader in testing and laboratory services, announces that two of its clinical diagnostic testing laboratories in the United States now offer testing for evaluation of COVID-19. On 13 March 2020, Viracor Eurofins, one of the largest and most recognised infectious diseases testing laboratories in the U.S.A., is launching a stand-alone real time reverse transcriptase PCR assay for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, next week, Diatherix Eurofins expects to begin testing for SARS-CoV-2 as part of its newly updated Target Enriched Multiplex PCR (TEM-PCR) Respiratory Viral Panels. Both laboratories shall offer testing in accordance with the FDA Emergency Use Authorization Guidance. These testing methods give healthcare providers options for either evaluating patients at risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure with targeted testing or screening patients with respiratory complications for the cause of their symptoms. Both laboratories plan to provide results back to healthcare providers the same day the specimens are received for samples received early in the morning (12 to 18 hours after sample receipt). These tests will be available directly from the testing laboratories or through the other Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories: Eurofins NTD, Boston Heart Diagnostics, Eurofins VRL and EGL Genetics. This extensive network of options will continue to aid in the response to this novel virus.

In Germany, Eurofins GeLaMed started testing for COVID-19 last week and has already tested hundreds of samples. Eurofins' laboratories in France, the Benelux and Spain are getting ready to start testing immediately with tests they developed and validated, after approval by public health authorities which is expected shortly.

"As a world leader and innovator in analytical testing, we are pleased to support the global response to SARS-CoV-2 by giving healthcare providers options in evaluating their patients during this terrible outbreak", said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Gilles Martin.

About Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international companies in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

