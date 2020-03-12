Heijmans NV: Heijmans and Stadgenoot: 190 rental homes in Oostenburg, Amsterdam

Heijmans and the Stadgenoot housing association have signed a partnership agreement for the construction of rental homes in Oostenburg, Amsterdam. This includes 160 studio homes for young people and 30 social rental homes for senior citizens. The project is valued at more than €20 million.

With this project, Stadgenoot creates additional living space and a healthy living environment to the east of Amsterdam's city centre for diverse target groups. Both parties jointly will work out the project in further detail over the coming months. The project will provide ample consideration to greenery and the layout of outdoor spaces for common use. Construction of the 190 homes is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

Heijmans and Stadgenoot previously signed another agreement for the construction of 151 rental homes in Oostenburg. The completion of these homes is planned for the end of 2020.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl .

