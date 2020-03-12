Regulatory News:
Getlink S.E. (Paris:GET):
Feb-20
Feb-19
Change
Jan-Feb
Jan-Feb
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
131,346
141,109
-7%
262,444
287,069
-9%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger
165,784
159,469
+4%
325,459
314,497
+3%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
Le Shuttle Freight carried 131,346 trucks in February 2020, a decrease of 7% compared to February 2019, which benefitted strongly from the stockpiling phenomenon in anticipation of Brexit. No impact from covid-19 has been identified at this stage. Since the beginning of the year, more than 260,000 trucks have crossed with Le Shuttle Freight.
In February 2020, Passenger Shuttles carried 165,784 passenger vehicles, up 4% compared to February 2019. Since 1 January 2020, more than 325,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle, an increase of 3% compared to 2019.
Traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Tuesday 14 April 2020 prior to the opening of trading.
