First Derivatives, a global software and consulting company, has appointed Kathy Schneider as Chief Marketing Officer reporting directly to Seamus Keating, First Derivatives' Chief Executive Officer.

Schneider will have global responsibility for First Derivatives' marketing strategy, including brand, demand generation and communications. In this role, she will drive the company's global go-to-market approach and brand strategy to support First Derivatives' growth ambitions.

"We are delighted to welcome Kathy to the First Derivatives leadership team as our global CMO," said Seamus Keating, First Derivatives' CEO. "Kathy has robust experience developing global marketing strategies that have helped to achieve growth for established as well as emerging technology businesses. Kathy will drive the evolution of our brand and go-to-market strategy as we expand beyond the financial sector into further industries where our unique Kx data analytics software and consulting services can deliver unmatched results."

Schneider brings extensive marketing leadership experience in the global technology sector, including senior marketing roles at privately-held as well as publicly-traded companies. Prior to joining First Derivatives, Kathy was global CMO at Sungard Availability Services. Before Sungard AS, Kathy was Senior Vice President, Product and Marketing for EMEA at Level 3 Communications. At Criteo, she held a global role on the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Marketing Communications. Schneider moved from consumer products to the technology sector in 1999 when she joined Dell Inc., now DellEMC. While at Dell, she led various marketing functions at a country, regional and global level. She has spent the last 16 years working and living in London with her family and will be based in FD's New York office.

"For more than 20 years, First Derivatives has built a customer-centric business serving the capital markets sector with unique IP in consulting and managed services, supporting mission-critical systems," said Kathy Schneider. "With its Kx data analytics software, First Derivatives also addresses the growing challenge of capturing and analysing ever-expanding data volumes to make real-time decisions. It's an exciting time to join First Derivatives since this presents an enormous opportunity beyond the financial markets as other sectors, like manufacturing and energy, utilise real-time data to make rapid operational decisions."

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, utility, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

