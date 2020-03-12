Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911641 ISIN: GB0031477770 Ticker-Symbol: GYQ 
Berlin
12.03.20
08:08 Uhr
25,450 Euro
-0,850
-3,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST DERIVATIVES
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC25,450-3,23 %