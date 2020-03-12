The utility-scale PV project, which Belectric built for Fortum Solar India across five sites, is the largest amount of solar capacity that the German EPC services provider has commissioned in the country thus far.From pv magazine India German EPC services provider Belectric has commissioned 250 MW (AC) of solar capacity for Fortum Solar India in the Indian state of Karnataka. Spread across five sites, collectively the project is one of India's largest PV installations. Belectric carried out the construction and commissioning work and will provide operation and maintenance services. A corresponding ...

