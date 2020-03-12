A feasibility study will explore a new option for producing and using renewable hydrogen, with the help of funding provided by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). If the study supports the business case, the project will deliver the largest hydrogen electrolysis plant in Australia.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a $1.25 million (US$807,495) grant to Queensland government-owned electricity generator Stanwell Corp. to assist a feasibility study for a renewable hydrogen demonstration plant, which will be located next to the company's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...