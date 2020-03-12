Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2020 | 08:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF" or "the Company") has between February 24 and March 11, 2020 repurchased 1,259,482 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 2,95. This represents 0,19% of the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance before buy-backs. The Company currently holds 8,035,700 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 653,460,295.


For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on March 12, 2020.

Attachment

  • VEF_buy_backs_2020-03-12 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbf81c44-ef32-4a79-86b9-200684cbbab3)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)