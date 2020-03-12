Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 11

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 March 2020

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKay Garman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with David Garman, a Non-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
254.25 pence20,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

20,000

254.25 pence
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-10
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary

0131 459 8144

