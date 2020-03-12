Wirecard and Klarna Launch Joint Payment Solution for Merchants

Wirecard embeds all three Klarna payment methods into merchants' checkout - via a single integration - and processes all payments

Solution currently available in nine countries, with more geographies coming in 2020

MUNICH and STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Klarna, a leading global payments and shopping provider, announced today the launch of a new enhanced joint payment solution. All three Klarna shopping methods, Pay Now, Pay Later and Klarna Financing, can now be embedded into merchants' checkout via a single integration through the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform to boost average order value, conversions and hence fuel growth for merchants.

As the single point of contact for merchants, Wirecard ensures that Klarna is integrated easily into the merchants' checkout page as a payment option and also processes all subsequent payments made via Klarna. Merchants that take advantage of the all-in-one-integration will be able to offer consumers the full range of Klarna payment methods in nine markets (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Netherland and the United Kingdom) today, and even more regions in 2020 including the US and Australia. In addition, Wirecard and Klarna cover the merchant and consumer risk respectively, meaning that the payments are guaranteed.

Through the cooperation, Wirecard and Klarna will be complementing each other's services, while growing Klarna's potential merchant base and global consumer brand. Shoppers will continue to enjoy a smooth, hassle-free checkout experience when paying via Klarna.

"We are proud to team up with Wirecard to combine the best of our offerings into a single solution," said Luke Griffiths, Commercial Vice President at Klarna. "Our joint partnership will enhance both the merchant and end-customer experiences, while expanding our footprint to more geographies. We are looking forward to launching this attractive solution on a global scale."

"Shoppers seek, above all, a frictionless shopping journey," added Kilian Thalhammer, Executive Vice President Product Management at Wirecard. "Together with Klarna, we will give shoppers exactly that: a hassle-free shopping experience, on their terms. Merchants will also benefit from a more streamlined and efficient integration - meaning that merchants and shoppers are that much closer to their ideal checkout experience. We are happy to join forces with Klarna."

