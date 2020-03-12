Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS)(FR0013233475 LYS), a pioneering Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the successful completion of a capital increase, issuing 2,731,251 new ordinary shares representing 20% of its share capital prior to the capital increase, at a subscription price of 2.83 euros per share, i.e. a discount of 5.8% over the 10-day VWAP of Lysogene on 11 March 2020. Gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to €7,729,440.33. The capital increase was led by investment firm OrbiMed Advisors LLC (« OrbiMed »), and the company's shareholder and partner, major global gene therapy player, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (« Sarepta »).

Karen Aiach, Founder and Chief Executive Officersaid: "The subscription by a top-tier investor such as OrbiMed and our partner Sarepta is a strong signal of confidence in the value of our gene therapy platform and our capacity to execute. This fundraising will help us fund the development of our LYS-GM101 program expected to enter clinic in the coming months and prepare the commercial launch in Europe of our lead asset LYS-SAF302."

Reasons for the issuance and use of the proceeds

Gross proceeds from the transaction are €7.7 million, which will be used to finance the phase 1-3 clinical trial of LYS-GM101 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, the commercial launch preparation in Europe of the LYS-SAF302 in MPSIIIA, and the Company's overhead costs and expenses. Lysogene considers that this capital increase will enable the Company to extend its financial visibility to the third quarter of 2021.

Key characteristics of the share capital increase

Lysogene's Board of directors, using the delegation of powers granted by the 16th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting held on June 26, 2019 (capital increase without the exercise of preemptive subscription rights in favor of categories of persons with specific characteristics in accordance with article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code), has decided today to realize a capital increase of 7.7 million euros, by the issuance of 2,731,251 new shares with a nominal value of €0.30 each (the "New Shares") for a subscription price of €2.83 each (the "Capital Increase").

The subscription price represents a discount of 16.3% to the closing price of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on March 11, 2020.

Following the settlement-delivery expected to occur on 16 March 2020, Lysogene's share capital will amount to €4,916,253 divided into 16,387,510 shares. The New Shares will be fungible with the existing shares of the Company and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under ISIN FR0013233475.

Bryan, Garnier Co acted as Sole Global Coordinator for the Placement.

Impact of the offering on the share capital

The New Shares represent 17% of the share capital of the Company after the Capital Increase. On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital before the transaction will now hold a stake of 0.83% after the transaction.

OrbiMed and Sarepta have subscribed to 2,332,155 and 190,122 new shares, respectively.

The following table specifies the evolution of the share capital of the Company after the Capital Increase.

Information available to the public and risk factors

Pursuant to Article 211-3 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") General Regulation, it should be noted that the above-mentioned private placement has not resulted or will not result in the drafting of a prospectus submitted to the AMF for approval. Detailed information regarding the Company, including its business, financial information, results, perspectives and related risk factors are contained (i) in the Company's 2018 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the AMF on April 29, 2019 under number R. 19-016, and (ii) the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report published on September 25, 2019. These documents as well as other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, can be accessed on the Company's website (www.lysogene.com) and/or AMF (www.amf-france.org). Your attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in chapter 3 of its 2018 Registration Document.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its phase 2-3 clinical trial and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2018 registration document (Document de référence), registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 29, 2019, under number R. 19-016, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005242/en/

