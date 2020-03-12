Bactiguard Launches Product That Protects Against Coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard launches HYDROCYN aqua, a water-based product that has been proven to have a powerful effect on killing previous variants of coronavirus within 15-30 seconds. Previous experience shows that the proven effect can be transferred to new variants of coronavirus and tests on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) are now underway at the Karolinska Institute to verify this.

"As a result of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in both Europe and the Middle East, we see a strong interest in HYDROCYN aqua, a water-based product that kills bacteria, fungi and virus in seconds without damaging or irritating the body. Many companies that want to work preventively to protect their employees have already contacted us and started placing orders," says Cecilia Edström, CEO.

"Our mission is to prevent infections and save lives. Therefore, we want to roll out the product across all markets in our distribution network as quickly as possible, following the acquisition of Vigilenz. At the same time, we are working hard to increase production capacity to meet the growing demand from both hospitals and companies, especially since there is a shortage of disinfectants in many markets," continues Cecilia Edström.

The effect of HYDROCYN aqua on coronaviruses has been tested and it is documented that it kills 99.9 percent of previous variants within 15-30 seconds. Previous experience shows that the proven effect can be transferred to new variants of coronavirus and tests on COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) are now underway at the Karolinska Institute to verify this.

HYDROCYN aqua is a pH-neutral and water-based product that, unlike alcohol and chlorhexidine, isn't toxic or harmful to the body. The active substance is hypochlorous acid (HOCl). HYDROCYN aqua is included in Bactiguard's portfolio of products following the acquisition of Vigilenz. Read more at www.hydrocynaqua.com.

HYDROCYN aqua is CE marked (EU approved) and FDA approved in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone +46-440-58-80



