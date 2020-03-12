EXCHANGE NOTICE 12 MARCH 2020 DYNAMIC VOLATILITY GUARDS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market Finland allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions on March 12, 2020. Dynamic Volatility Guards have also been adjusted for exchange traded funds and option rights. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on March 12. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal as of March 13. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459