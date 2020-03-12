

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) said the Group is confident that underlying profit before tax for the first half of the year to 29 February 2020 will be in line with market expectations. For the first half, Group total revenue was up 7% with like-for-like revenue down 1%.



Due to developments regarding Covid-19, the Group currently expects an adverse impact in the financial year ending 31 August 2020 of between 100 million pounds and 130 million pounds on the Group's revenue and between 30 million pounds and 40 million pounds on underlying Group profit before tax.



