Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the main market and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark allowing increased volatility due to extraordinary market conditions on 12 March, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on Thursday 12. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the market conditions will be reverted to normal as of Friday 13. Contact: Trading Surveillance Phone: +45 33 77 04 59 Email: tsc@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762025