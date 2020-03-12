Festival of Health Announces Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership as Event Supporting Partner

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 March, Festival of Health announces a key collaboration with Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership. Taking place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex on 9 & 10 September 2020, Festival of Health is the UK's first national Population Health event and will shift the conversation from good healthcare to good health. The event will bring traditional NHS, clinical and social care practitioners together with professionals from housing, transport, employment and education for an immersive learning and networking experience that will celebrate collaboration, inspire innovation and drive system change.

Under the leadership of current Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Population Health is a central theme to the strategy across the city region. Following a series of devolution agreements, Greater Manchester has a unique opportunity to put health at the heart of all decision-making. Both as a devolved region and the country's first Marmot city region, they are considered as UK leaders in population health.

Commenting, Sarah Price, Interim Chief Officer and Director for Population Health and Commissioning at Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said:

"We are really pleased to be supporting Festival of Health. We are starting to have an impact on improving health and reducing inequalities by developing our approaches to early years, education and skills, transport, housing, places and spaces, and jobs and businesses. But while we are pleased with progress so far, we have a need and a responsibility to go further, faster. This event enables us all to share our ideas and challenges and to gain further insight into what other organisations are doing to improve the wider determinants of health."

Stuart King, Managing Director of Events at Dods Group said:

"Festival of Health is a unique platform to demonstrate the very best work taking place across the UK in improving Population Health. We are delighted to be working with the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership to showcase their innovative work and help accelerate similar projects across the country. Recent findings from the Marmot Review 10 Years On demonstrates the need for all organisations that have an impact on the wider determinants of health to work together and showcase what is working. We believe Festival of Health can facilitate this, as well as become a celebration of achievement and a movement to challenge future thinking."

For more information about the event, please contact Louise Booth at FestivalofHealth@dodsgroup.com or visit the website: www.festivalofhealth.com

