

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production declined at a softer pace in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent decline in December. In November, output decreased 3.0 percent.



Manufacturing output decreased 0.6 percent annually in January.



Mining and quarrying output fell 2.9 percent and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition declined 5.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX