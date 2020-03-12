

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Europe BV, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), said that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence or NICE has recommended AJOVY or fremanezumab in its Final Appraisal Document for the prevention of migraine in adults with chronic migraine.



NICE has recommended AJOVY for chronic migraine patients who have not responded to at least three prior preventive drug treatments.



'NICE's decision to approve the use of AJOVY on the NHS in England and Wales for patients with chronic migraine is fantastic news,' comments Dr Mark Weatherall, President of the British Association for the Study of Headache.



Migraine typically presents as a moderate to severe throbbing headache, often accompanied by nausea and/or vomiting, with sensitivity to noise, light and/or smell.



It is estimated that 1 in 7 adults are affected by migraine and women are three times more likely to be affected than men.



AJOVY is one of several monoclonal antibodies specifically designed to target the CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) pathway, a key contributor to migraine and is the first anti-CGRP preventive therapy approved by NICE.



AJOVY is a long-acting treatment that offers monthly or quarterly dosing options and can be self-injected.



