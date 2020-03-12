Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Tradegate
12.03.20
10:31 Uhr
7,450 Euro
-0,560
-6,99 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,470
7,550
10:32
7,460
7,550
10:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NICE LTD
NICE LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICE LTD ADR120,00-4,76 %
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD7,450-6,99 %