

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), a provider of IT infrastructure and services, Thursday posted an increase in its pre-tax profit for the full year, with double digit growth in revenues.



On a statutory basis, the group's profit before tax for the year grew 30.4 percent to 141.0 million pounds, and earnings per share rose 27 percent to 89 pence.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax increased by 23.8 percent to 146.3 million pounds and earnings per share rose more than 22 percent to 92.5 pence.



For the full year, the Group's total revenues grew 16.1 percent to 5.05 billion pounds, while it grew 16.9 percent in constant currency. While services revenues grew 4.7 percent, technology sourcing revenues rose 20.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPUTACENTER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de