

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) reported pretax profit of 123.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 132.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 49.2 pence compared to 53.8 pence. Headline profit before tax declined 5% to 130.2 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 51.9 pence compared to 55.5 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue declined to 719.7 million pounds from 728.6 million pounds, previous year.



The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 14.0 pence, bringing the total ordinary dividend to 20.0 pence. The Board is not recommending a special dividend for the fiscal year. The final ordinary dividend will be paid on 5 June 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 April 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BODYCOTE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de