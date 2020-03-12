Atos International: Atos on track with Network Rail private cloud upgrade contract

London, UK - 12 March 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a four-year contract worth £12 million with Network Rail to design, deliver and manage a new digital private cloud platform that will underpin the operations of Britain's rail infrastructure provider.

The agreement sees Atos migrate all applications from Network Rail's legacy data centers into a new digital private cloud. The new data centers will provide a highly secure, robust and cost-effective digital foundation for Network Rail's business while ensuring agility in a technologically converged environment.

The operation and support of the data centers, delivering state-of-the-art and cost-effective hosting capability for the UK's rail infrastructure provider also comes under the management of Atos.

Simon Goodman Head of IT support services, Network Rail, said: "Our agreement with Atos to deliver a new digital private cloud forms a key element of our ongoing program of digital transformation. We recognize we must continue to evolve to continue to meet the needs of passengers and rail operators and moving to a secure and high-performance private cloud is fundamental to this ambition. The new data center will offer a strong platform from which to meet our needs now and into the future, while continued Atos management helps ensure we achieve best value for our investment."

Commenting on the agreement, Clay Van Doren, Atos CEO UK & Ireland, said: "This contract signals a deepening of our relationship with Network Rail and allows legacy systems to coexist with innovative cloud applications while enhancing security and ensuring future scalability, helping power the digital transformation of our nation's rail infrastructure operator with rail users across Britain increasingly benefiting from an agile, digitally-empowered organization."

The agreement adds to Atos' expertise and heritage in delivering digital transformation solutions to clients in the UK's transport sector including IAG, DVSA, Transport for London and Highways England. The company's role in UK rail stretches back over decades of sweeping commercial and technological changes, having consolidated and modernized legacy systems both in the rail operations domain and in retail and customer information systems.

The Atos Digital Vision for Mobility paper sets out how digital technology has transformed the UK's transport sector and considers how new advances will determine the mobility solutions of tomorrow for road and rail, broader public transport and logistics.

