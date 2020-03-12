

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in three-and-a-half years in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.3 percent increase in January. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged.



The latest inflation was the lowest since September 2016, when it was 0.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in February, after a 1.4 percent fall in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF rose 1.0 percent annually in February, slower than 1.2 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF increased 0.5 percent in February, after a 1.5 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.



