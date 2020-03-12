Anzeige
WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
12.03.2020 | 10:22
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 12

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 11 March 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,162.97p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,166.73p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 12.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
12 March 2020
