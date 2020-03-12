European CEO Magazine Names Jeremy Galbraith, Managing Partner of BOLDT, 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year for Public Relations in Western Europe

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, European CEO Magazine announced that Jeremy Galbraith, Managing Partner at BOLDT , has been named the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year for Public Relations in Western Europe. He is the first leader to ever win Entrepreneur of the Year award in the public relations industry, which celebrates visionary entrepreneurs making an impact in the European and global economies.

Jeremy Galbraith co-founded BOLDT in 2018 and in two years has built a heavyweight multi-market offering in Europe and across the world. BOLDT has grown exponentially and now has offices in Brussels, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. It also has a global reach through its network of senior advisors and strategic partnerships.

"I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of the incredible BOLDT team. However, we are only here because of the amazing clients who have believed in our approach," said Jeremy Galbraith, Managing Partner of BOLDT. "The traditional agency model is broken and two years ago we started BOLDT to disrupt the public relations industry by creating a consultancy that truly combines business strategy and communications and ensures the most senior consultants lead client relationships and are available 24/7. To have been nominated by the readers of European CEO magazine and selected by the distinguished selection committee is testament to what we have built."

European CEO's decision to bestow Galbraith with the award comes in recognition of his 30 years of experience advising leading companies, organisations, governments, presidents, prime ministers and CEOs on how to communicate strategically with almost every type of stakeholder.

In addition, his work at BOLDT, and previously as CEO of Burson-Marsteller EMEA, has been championed through a number of other award wins. In 2012 he received a SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement from the leading global communications publication, PRovoke. And in 2014 he was listed by The Sunday Times and Debrett's as one of the UK's 500 most influential people.

To read about all the fantastic work being carried out by BOLDT, pick up the latest copy of European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media, the parent company of European CEO, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com