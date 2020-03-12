Port Invest B.V (-) Port Invest B.V: Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention made in relation to Nature Group Plc ('Nature Group') 12-March-2020 / 09:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS. 12 March 2020 Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention statements made in relation to Nature Group Plc ("Nature Group") Port Invest announces that further to the completion of its recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group, which was declared unconditional as to acceptances on 13 March 2019, the Company has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") that it has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rule 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 22 January 2019 made under Rule 2.7 of the Code and the offer document published on 19 February 2019. Enquiries Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Andreas Drenthen Alexander David Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Information Alexander David Securities Limited ("ADSL"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Port Invest and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement. ADSL is not and shall not be responsible to anyone other than Port Invest for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in this announcement. Category Code: MSCL TIDM: - Sequence No.: 51978 EQS News ID: 995635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2020 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)