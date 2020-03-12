

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slumped on Thursday to extend a global rout, with a plunge in oil prices on the prospect of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions weighing on markets.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 340 points, or 5.85 percent, at 5,532 after tumbling 1.4 percent in the previous session.



BP Plc shares fell nearly 5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell tumbled 3.3 percent as oil futures in London fell as much as 7 percent on worries about fuel demand.



Tullow Oil lost 13 percent after it reported a loss from continuing activities before tax of $1.65 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of $260.5 million in the previous year.



WH Smith plunged more than 12 percent after the retailer forecast a 40 million pound ($51.25 million) hit to annual profit.



Cineworld shares sank 34 percent. The cinema operator warned that in a worst-case scenario, the outbreak 'may cast significant doubt about the group's ability to continue as a going concern'



Savills, a real estate advisor, declined 7 percent after saying it was 'difficult accurately to predict' the impact of coronavirus on its results for the coming year.



Berkeley Group Holdings gave up 7 percent. The housebuilder said it would delay its plan to increase shareholder returns until there was more clarity on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.K. economy.



In economic news, U.K. house price inflation gathered momentum in February as prices increased across all parts of the country, residential survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed.



The house price balance rose sharply to 29 percent in February from 18 percent in January. This was also above economists' forecast of 20 percent.



