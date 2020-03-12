Anzeige
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
12.03.2020
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 12

BARING EMERGING EUROPE plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Vivien Gould
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Baring Emerging Europe plc
b)LEI
213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each




ISIN: GB0032273343
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.20750
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



750


£4,650.00
e)Date of the transaction
11 March 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
