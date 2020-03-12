The Chinese manufacturer had not updated its English-speaking investors since October and now appears set to have its chief Chinese operations taken over by creditors.Chinese PV manufacturer Yingli Solar has broken cover after five months of silence to admit it is undergoing a debt restructuring proposal. The Baoding-based company issued a statement yesterday on the English-language investors' section of its website which said its debt restructuring plan had been approved by its creditors and interested "governments" and "the court". The statement went on to add the business would "cooperate ...

