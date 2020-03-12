

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area industrial production data. Industrial output is expected to rise 1.4 percent on month, reversing a 2.1 percent fall in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1248 against the greenback, 116.87 against the yen, 1.0555 against the franc and 0.8822 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



