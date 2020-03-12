The global logistics robots market is poised to grow by USD 6.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Logistics Robots Market Analysis Report by Application (Indoor and outdoor logistics and Factory logistics), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the good ROI offered by logistics robots. In addition, the implementation of stringent health and safety regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics robots market.

Logistics robots offer better ROI compared to traditional systems such as forklifts used in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing applications. The adoption of logistics robots significantly reduces various costs including machinery, labor, and maintenance costs. They also improve human-machine collaboration and help companies to comply with various regulations regarding the safety of workers. Many such benefits are fueling the adoption of logistics robots among-end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Logistics Robots Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, and Robotics and Motion. The company offers a wide range of logistics automation solutions for accurate order picking, singling individual packages out of large volumes moving at great speed, and efficiently handling the most complex pallet loads.

B2A Technology SAS

B2A Technology SAS operates its business through segments such as Intralogistics, Airport, and Healthcare. The company provides logistics robot solutions to help its clients carry materials and packages from one place to another.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Robots and Services. The company offers intralogistics and materials handling of heavy-load materials.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace Systems, Energy System and Plant Engineering, Precision Machinery and Robot, Ship and Offshore Structure, Rolling Stock, Motorcycle and Engine, and Other. The company offers logistics robots solutions for easy handling of cargo in boxes, bags, and others.

KION GROUP AG

KION GROUP AG operates its business through segments such as Industrial trucks and services, Supply chain solutions, and Corporate services. The company provides logistics robots such as self-driving vehicles that help in the transportation of heavy goods in warehouses.

Logistics Robots Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Indoor and outdoor logistics

Factory logistics

Logistics Robots Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

