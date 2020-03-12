The electricity company wants a solar module fab at its Tana Power Station in Murang'a county. The factory would have an initial annual production capacity of 10 MW.State-owned utility Kenya Electricity Generating Company plc has launched a tender for construction of a 10 MW solar module factory at its Tana Power Station in Murang'a county. The successful developer will have to provide everything from project design to raw materials at the site, which comprises a warehouse at the 20 MW Tana hydroelectric plant. Bids to develop the facility can be lodged until April 20. The utility is planning ...

