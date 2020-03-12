AvAir Opens Facility at Dublin Airport

Global Supplier of Aftermarket Aviation Parts Extends its European Presence

PHOENIX, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , a global supplier of aftermarket aviation parts, announced it will open a 25,000-square-foot warehouse facility at the Dublin Airport.

The United States based company's expanded presence in Europe comes as at the start of its 20th year and as part of a new strategic vision for AvAir, which offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aviation parts.

"The new Dublin location will allow us to provide better service to our customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East," said CEO Mike Bianco. "With this new facility, we are removing nearly 5,000 miles from the total distance much of our inventory would need to travel. This allows us to be more responsive to our customers while saving time and money."

To lead the Dublin office, Fjalar Scott has been promoted to vice president of sales in Europe. Scott has led the European business development for the company with a focus on expanding its footprint to better serve international clients for the last four years.

The company is hiring sales, administrative and support staff to work out of its new facility. Interested applicants can learn more about available roles by emailing nina.boyd@avair.aero.

AvAir's Dublin facility is located in the Horizon Logistics Park, Unit D6, Swords Co. Dublin. For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

