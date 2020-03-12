Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of IMC Trading B.V. The membership will expire as of March 17, 2020 IMC Trading B.V. has traded with member ID IMC and IMA in the INET Trading System Member: IMC Trading B.V. INET ID: IMC, IMA Last day of trading: 16th of March, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth, telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762061