

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $535.44 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $483.24 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $7.16 billion from $6.65 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $535.44 Mln. vs. $483.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.10 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q4): $7.16 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year.



