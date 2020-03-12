Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 12
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 11-March-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|180.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.21p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 11-March-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.90p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP22.03m
|Borrowing Level:
|11%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---