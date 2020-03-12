Edesa Biotech to Develop Novel Treatment for Vitiligo in Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo as well as other indications.

Vitiligo is a life-altering autoimmune disease that results in the depigmenting of the skin. People who have vitiligo develop white patches of skin due to the destruction of special cells called melanocytes which produce the skin pigment melanin. The cause of vitiligo is not known but evidence strongly suggests that vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly targets and injures these cells. Vitiligo can affect any area of skin, but it commonly occurs on the face, neck and hands. According to the World Health Organization, vitiligo affects approximately 1% of the world's population. It is a lifelong condition.

"Despite high prevalence, vitiligo remains one of the most untouched areas in modern medical treatments and there has been little research compared to other immune disorders. Currently there are few treatment options available for patients with limited efficacy," said Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa. "To address this unmet medical need, we are focusing our development on novel immune targets implicated in vitiligo pathogenesis and with the support of the NRC plan to advance these treatments toward clinical validation in a rapid, cost effective manner."

"Working with innovative Canadian companies like Edesa is core to our aim here at the NRC of advancing and accelerating the development of therapeutic technologies," said Anne Marcil, NRC Team Lead for the project. "Immunotherapies are changing the standard of care for many diseases and we're excited to support Edesa's efforts in developing new therapies for patients with vitiligo and other autoimmune diseases."

Under the agreement, NRC scientists will produce multiple monoclonal antibodies for Edesa to identify a lead candidate to take into IND-enabling studies. The NRC will grant Edesa an exclusive worldwide license for the antibodies arising from the project. Edesa expects to complete the initial phase of the project by the end of the year.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently developing innovative treatments that address significant unmet medical needs. Edesa's lead product candidate, EB01, is a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule (sPLA2 inhibitor) for the treatment of chronic allergic contact dermatitis which has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in multiple clinical studies. A Phase 2b clinical study of EB01 was initiated in October 2019. Edesa also intends to expand the utility of its sPLA2 inhibitor technology, which forms the basis for EB01, across multiple indications and expand its portfolio with assets that can drive long-term growth opportunities. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with U.S. offices in Southern California.

National Research Council Canada

Founded in 1916, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is Canada's largest federal research and development organization. The NRC partners with Canadian industry to take research impacts from the lab to the marketplace. This market-driven focus is designed to shorten the time between early-stage research and development and commercialization, enhance people's lives and address some of the world's most pressing problems. The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development oversees the NRC.

