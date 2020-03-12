Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 285.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 290.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 277.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 283.23p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---