A convertible bond issuance by Valoe Corp is due to expire on Sunday and the board has already been forced to sign up for more than 40% of the investment. The module maker, which is still attempting to pay for a cell line acquired from Solitek last year, has been announced as a technology partner by Munich-based Sono Motors.With time ticking down on a potentially crucial €3.5 million fundraising exercise at Finnish solar manufacturer Valoe Corp, the news the company has felt the need to sign up for around 41% of the convertible bonds issued does not bode well. The 45-day fundraising round, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...