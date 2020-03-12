Regulatory News:

ENGIE Eps' (Paris:EPS) Chief Executive Officer, Carlalberto Guglielminotti, has been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his ability to innovate and promote sustainable change.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti (37) was identified as one of the world's most promising and compelling leaders under the age of 40 for his accomplishments in the industrial sector, commitment to the promotion of positive change through technology, and for his achievements in bolstering the use of renewable energy around the world.

"I am honoured to be named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum" commented Carlalberto, "This recognition happens in a dramatic moment for the entire world and in particular for Italy. I am sure that together we will be able to get out of this situation even stronger. Being named a Young Global Leader will only increase the responsibility I feel every day to foster technology and innovation as the main driving forces for a sustainable economic and social progress".

Young Global Leaders are selected every year by the World Economic Forum for their ability to drive innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business.

CARLALBERTO GUGLIELMINOTTI

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, 37, is Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE Eps since 2013. In October 2013, he was appointed the CEO of Electro Power Systems (EPS), to manage Chapter 11 of what was, at that time, a research center and a spin-off of the Polytechnic University of Turin.

In May 2014, after spearheading in record time the complex financial restructuring of the research center, Mr. Guglielminotti launched a new start-up, using an innovative technology which had been developed in 2005 for the telecommunications sector, and redirected its target application to the energy markets.

Less than one year later, in April 2015, he was leading the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company, listing EPS on the Paris stock exchange with a market capitalization of €55 million. EPS had then quickly grown to become a global industrial player.

Eight months later, in December 2015, Mr. Guglielminotti launched a capital increase and funded the acquisition of a spin-off of the Polytechnic University of Milan to complete the company's technological portfolio.

Two years later, in January 2018, ENGIE, the global energy leader active in over 70 countries, acquired a majority stake of ENGIE Eps and launched a tender offer worth over 100% of the capital of ENGIE Eps for an overall enterprise value of €108 million.

Today, 60.5% of ENGIE Eps is controlled by ENGIE and Eps is still listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris It maintains all research and development functions and production activities in Italy.

In less than 6 years, Mr. Guglielminotti raised over €100 million in equity and debt capital, and transformed ENGIE Eps into a global player with over 175 MW of installed capacity and more than 2,000 MWh under development, including the largest energy storage system in the world to be deployed in the US with the aim of increasing sustainable access to energy through energy storage and e-mobility technologies.

Prior to the ENGIE Eps venture, Mr. Guglielminotti was an entrepreneur and investor mainly focused on the technology, industrial and digital sectors, with a strong expertise in start-ups, growing-stage companies and turnarounds.

In 2011, he was appointed Operating Partner at 360 Capital Partners, one of the largest venture capital firms in Europe with €400 million of assets under management, and charged with the development of cleantech and digital portfolio companies. He later became Chairman of the Advisory Company of the fund, a role he still maintains today.

Before joining 360 Capital Partners, Mr. Guglielminotti co-founded two successful technology startups. In 2009, he co-founded Blackshape Aircraft which was acquired by an investment group specialised in aerospace and electronics. Blackshape developed the highest-performing ultra-light aircraft in the world, entirely made of carbon fiber. In 2011, he co-founded Restopolis, now called TheFork, a TripAdvisor company dedicated to online restaurant-reservations, with 14 million monthly visits in Europe.

Mr. Guglielminotti was born in Turin in 1983. He received a MBA with merit in Financial Risk Management from the Bocconi School of Management in 2012. He graduated LL.B magna cum laude in international law from Université Paris Descartes in 2005 and in 2006 received a J.D. summa cum laude in law from the University of Turin. In 2010 he became a qualified lawyer and entered the Milan Bar Association. He specialised in philosophy of law at the University of Haifa in 2005 and then at the European School of Economics in New York in 2007. he also worked at Linklaters for four years focusing on structured finance, with a secondment at The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc.

In his spare time, Mr. Guglielminotti regularly holds lectures at leading Polytechnic Universities and Business Schools. As a former athlete, he also enjoys trail running, alpine skiing and mountaineering. However, his main passion is his family, which he "co-founded" with wife Claudia and which has since had two additions to the team -Tommaso and Edoardo.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

