Dragonfly Biosciences Is Pleased to Announce It Has Secured a Significant Deal With One of the Most Successful Teleshopping Channels in Central and Eastern Europe - TV Okazje

Polish CBD oil market estimated to be worth €2bn in fewer than 8 years and the cosmetics market is already worth about €6bn

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Biosciences (dragonflybiosciences.com), one of the UK's best-selling CBD business, is stocked in leading retailers, such as Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Sainsburys, and Harrods, among others. Controlling the entire process from "seed to shelf," Dragonfly Biosciences harvested over 350 metric tonnes of crop last year and is broadening its European presence with a big push into Poland.

TVO is a prominent player in the Central and Eastern Europe teleshopping market and is majority-owned by Cyfrowy Polsat - the leading provider of digital multichannel television and mobile telephony in Poland, the largest in Central and Eastern Europe and the fourth largest digital platform in Europe.

Launching via its first telesales deal, the premium British CBD brand has partnered with TVO Sp. z o. o., which has access to almost all of Polish 13.6 million* television household, and to distribute DragonflyCBD products throughout Poland.

Regan Saveall, CEO at Dragonfly Biosciences, said: "Poland offers plenty of opportunities for reliable, traceable, high-quality CBD products. Market forecasts suggest there's a fast-growing demand, particularly for CBD oils and skincare products, and that the overall category could be worth more than €8bn in less than a decade. The growth opportunities in Poland and wider Europe are huge, and Dragonfly's ambitions are high for the region."

Michal Ciesla, TVO's Chief Executive Officer, added: "We are thrilled to extend our product offer and be able to supply Polish customers with the most trusted CBD products available on the European market right now. I believe that this first step in our relationship will lead to long-lasting and very successful cooperation."

From April 2020 TVO will start offering Dragonfly's Cannabidiol oils and in Q2 a brand-new cosmetic line, on its 24/7 home shopping channel and the e-commerce platform available at tvokazje.pl.

* According to KRRiTV's data from 2018. KRRiT is the Polish National Broadcasting Council, an equivalent of Ofcom in the UK.

DragonflyCBD products to be sold in Poland

270 mg Broad Spectrum 10 ml

450 mg Broad Spectrum 10 ml

About Dragonfly Biosciences

Dragonfly Biosciences is a leading producer of CBD and Cannabis-derived extracts. It nurtures all its products from seed to shelf: growing Cannabis sativa L. organically, using a unique extraction process and formulating under GMP conditions. Its range of DragonflyCBD oil is available to buy from leading pharmacy-chains, independent pharmacies and leading supermarkets in strengths of 270mg to 2000mg. Supplying both branded products and bulk formulations, Dragonfly Biosciences hopes to set the bar for quality and build a responsible industry from the grass roots up.