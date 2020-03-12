NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 11 March 2020 were: 546.69p Capital only 551.10p Including current year income XD 546.69p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 551.10p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 26th February 2020, the Company has 80,074,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 456,014 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.