Gaby Inc: GABY Announces a Renewal of its Focus in California Along with Management and Board Changes

SANTA ROSA, CA and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California based consumer packaged goods company using cannabinoids (whole plant, isolates and distillates) as foundational ingredients in a range of wellness oriented branded products sold in both the regulated cannabis and unlicensed CBD sectors across California, today announced the following:

It is concentrating its capital spending on organic and acquisitive growth in both the licensed cannabis and unlicensed CBD businesses exclusively focussing on California; It has initiated a process to sell its frozen food business, marketed under the Gabriella's Kitchen™. To cut immediate costs all employees managing this division have been released from GABY effective March 31, 2020; and Jason Kujath and Russell Wilson, both Calgary based board members, are leaving the board of directors of GABY.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce a process to sell our frozen food business" said Margot Micallef, Founder, President and CEO of GABY. "I started this business with my sister over seven years ago and am proud that we have created innovative, delicious and nutritious plant based prepared meals all infused with hemp. Gabriella's KitchenTM frozen food products are sold across North America in over 3,000 retail locations. Our experience in growing Gabriella's KitchenTM is key to our ability and focus on building deep relationships with our consumers in the cannabis licensed channel and the unlicensed CBD mainstream channel in California".

"I would like to thank Jason and Russell for their contribution to the GABY board of directors. It has been a pleasure to serve with them" said Margot Micallef. "With our renewed focus in California, it is our intention to replace these board positions with qualified board members having significant experience in the California cannabis and CBD market".

ABOUT GABY

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma for manufacturing and distribution and license applications pending for cultivation and nursery licenses with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

General

Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO or Investor Relations at IR@GABYinc.com or 800-674-2239.

Media

Colin Trethewey, APR

colin@prmedianow.com

813-480-1354

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the release of Lulu's Chocolates Consideration Shares and 2Rise Naturals Consideration Shares pursuant to the Lulu's Chocolate Escrow Agreement and 2Rise Naturals Escrow Agreement, respectively. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Each of KJM Data and Research Inc., Sonoma Pacific Distribution, Inc., Lulu's Chocolate and 2Rise Naturals are subsidiaries of GABY. Each of these subsidiaries hold cannabis licenses in either the State of California or the State of Arizona. Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California and has been legalized for medicinal use in the State of Arizona, however cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California or Arizona, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California or Arizona, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

