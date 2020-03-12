Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Achieves 123% year over year revenue growth at India plant

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

"During 2019, our revenues increased 18% to $202 million as we set a sales volume record at our India plant of 47.0 thousand metric tons resulting in a revenue increase from $21.5 million during 2018 to $47.9 million in revenues during 2019 while achieving consistent operational and revenue performance at our Keyes plant," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "Progress continued on the carbon reduction and revenue expansion projects to drive significant revenue increases and positive earnings, including completing the first phase of a $50+ million renewable natural gas project to collect and upgrade biogas from about a dozen dairies near the Keyes plant, completion of the carbon dioxide capture system at our Keyes plant, and solid progress toward commencing construction of our ultra-low carbon content California waste wood ethanol biorefinery. We are excited with the progress and traction we are achieving and look forward to announcing the completion of important milestones throughout 2020."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Revenues were $52.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $38.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.9 million during the same period in 2018. The gross profit improvement was attributable to increased sales volumes at the India plant along with prices for ethanol increasing from $1.57 per gallon during the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $1.82 per gallon during the three months ended December 31, 2019 in a market where the cost of delivered corn rose slightly from $4.89 to $5.02 during the same respective periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating profit was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an operating loss of $6.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Profits at the India plant resulted in an income tax expense of $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to negligible income tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to Aemetis was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 with an additional $0.9 million attributable to non-controlling interests for a total net loss of $7.7 million, compared to a net loss attributable to Aemetis of $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 with an additional $0.9 million attributable to non-controlling interests for a total net loss of $12.3 million.

Cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $656 thousand, compared to $1.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Revenues increased 18% to $202 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $171.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to increases in the production and sales of biodiesel and glycerin in India.

Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased significantly to $12.7 million, compared to $5.4 million during the same period in 2018. Gross profit increase was attributable to higher quantity and margin from biodiesel sales in India.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $17.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $16.1 million during the same period in 2018. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to operational support fees and professional fees that were partially offset by grant receipts for expense reimbursement.

Operating loss was $4.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to an operating loss of $10.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Profits at the India plant resulted in an income tax expense of $1.1 million during 2019 compared to negligible income tax expense during the year of 2018.

Net loss attributable to Aemetis was $35.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 with an additional $3.8 million attributable to non-controlling interests for a total net loss of $39.5 million, compared to a net loss attributable to Aemetis of $33.0 million during the same period in 2018 with an additional $3.3 million attributable to non-controlling interests for ta total net loss of $36.3 million.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon-per-year ethanol production facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas digester, pipeline and gas cleanup project to convert dairy waste gas into renewable natural gas, and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, expectations regarding development of our waste wood ethanol and biogas businesses in North America. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 52,102 $ 38,845 $ 201,998 $ 171,526 Cost of goods sold 46,308 40,742 189,300 166,121 Gross profit (loss) 5,794 (1,897 ) 12,698 5,405 Research and development expenses 45 55 205 246 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,709 4,796 17,424 16,085 Operating profit (loss) 1,040 (6,748 ) (4,931 ) (10,926 ) Interest rate expense 5,517 4,775 21,089 18,170 Amortization expense 1,101 1,125 4,666 7,520 Accretion of Series A preferred 748 44 2,257 44 Loss on impairment of intangibles - 865 - 865 Loss contingency on litigation - - 6,200 - Other expense/(income) 204 (1,247 ) (797 ) (1,245 ) Loss before income taxes (6,530 ) (12,310 ) (38,346 ) (36,280 ) Income tax expense 1,124 1 1,131 7 Net loss $ (7,654 ) $ (12,311 ) $ (39,477 ) $ (36,287 ) Non controlling interest (929 ) (885 ) (3,761 ) (3,271 ) Net loss attributable to Aemetis $ (6,725 ) $ (11,426 ) $ (35,716 ) $ (33,016 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (1.63 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (1.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,570 20,346 20,467 20,252 Diluted 20,570 20,346 20,467 20,252

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 656 $ 1,188 Accounts receivable 2,036 1,096 Inventories 6,518 6,129 Prepaid and other current assets 3,366 1,898 Total current assets 12,576 10,311 Property, plant and equipment, net 84,226 78,492 Other assets 3,094 3,018 Total assets $ 99,896 $ 91,821 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,968 $ 13,500 Current portion of long term debt 5,792 2,396 Short term borrowings 16,948 14,902 Mandatorily redeemable Series B convertible preferred stock 3,149 3,048 Accrued property taxes and other liabilities 15,962 8,733 Total current liabilities 57,819 42,579 Total long term liabilities 196,449 164,824 Stockholders' deficit: Series B convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 86,852 85,917 Accumulated deficit (237,421 ) (193,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,825 ) (3,576 ) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Aemetis, Inc. (154,372 ) (110,842 ) Non-controlling interests - (4,740 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 99,896 $ 91,821

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME / (LOSS)

(In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (6,725 ) $ (11,426 ) $ (35,716 ) $ (33,016 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 5,800 4,944 22,420 22,135 Depreciation expense 1,097 1,123 4,434 4,580 Accretion of Series A preferred 748 - 2,257 - Share-based-compensation 144 198 774 1,003 Intangibles and other expense 12 900 48 1,005 Loss contingency on litigation - - 6,200 - Income tax expense 1,124 1 1,131 7 Total adjustments 8,925 7,166 37,264 28,730 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,200 $ (4,260 ) $ 1,548 $ (4,286 )

PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ethanol Gallons Sold (in millions) 16.6 16.5 64.7 65.6 Average Sales Price/Gallon $ 1.82 $ 1.57 $ 1.77 $ 1.74 Percent of nameplate capacity 120 % 120 % 118 % 119 % WDG Tons Sold (in thousands) 108 108 428 424 Average Sales Price/Ton $ 78 $ 74 $ 81 $ 76 Delivered Cost of Corn Bushels ground (in millions) 5.8 5.8 22.7 22.9 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.02 $ 4.89 $ 5.28 $ 4.91 Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 11.9 4.3 47.0 19.8 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 861 $ 811 $ 904 $ 857 Percent of Nameplate Capacity 32 % 11 % 31 % 13 % Refined Glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 1.2 1.0 5.2 4.7 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 508 $ 692 $ 543 $ 941

